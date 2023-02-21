One person dead, three others injured after gun shots were fired at a funeral grounds

File Photo

One person was killed after gunshots were fired at the funeral grounds of a late taxi driver, Owusu Banaahene of Gyankobaa, in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Nyankonton Mu Nsem of Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm gathered that four people were injured, but one of them, Bio, died.



Two of the victims are being treated at the Nkawie-Toase Government Hospital.



The other victim was rushed to the Komfo-Anokye Teaching Hospital because his condition was critical.



According to Kwabena Wireku, who reported from the scene, the incident occurred last Saturday while the family was preparing for burial.



He stated that before the deceased was to be taken to the cemetery, his fellow taxi drivers requested that the family hand over the deceased’s mortal remains so that they could display them for a few minutes.

The drivers drove the coffin in one of their vehicles in a procession.



Following the procession, an attempt was made to return the body to the family.



However, one of the young men in charge of the coffin left and told the others that he needed to get something from the House.



Unbeknownst to them, he returned home with a loaded gun and fired his first shot in the air, but was unsuccessful.



He then allegedly fired a second shot, striking one of the victims in the ear.

Three other people were injured as a result of the incident. He went on to say that the person who was allegedly shot in the ear died on the spot.



Following the incident, the suspect took to his heels. His father was arrested because the gun used by the suspect was allegedly his.



The suspect later reported himself to the police and is still being held.