One person gunned down in chieftaincy dispute at Bomaa

File photo

A chieftaincy dispute at Bomaaa in the Ahafo Region has left one person dead.

According to Graphiconline.com report, the dispute was based on some disagreements over the installation of a chief in the area.



The disagreement ensued after the chiefs and some people in the area challenged claims by the Dormaa Omanhene, Osagyefo Oseadeayo Agyemang Badu II stating that the Bomaa area is under the Dormaa paramountcy.



According to the chiefs and the people they owe allegiance to is Asanteman and therefore will continue their allegiance to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



However, following the death of the chief of Bomaa, the chieftaincy dispute has been ignited in the area.



“The chiefs recently called on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to pledge their continued allegiance.

“The Dormaahene on his part initiated moves to install a new chief at Bomaa and this has resulted in the shooting incident leading to the death of one person and injuries to others.” Graphiconline.com added.



The Ahafo Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has moved in to intervene.



There is a heavy security presence in the town and the youth have been urged to exercise restraint.



