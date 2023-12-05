One person reportedly shot dead in a scuffle at Denkyira Bibianiha

A file photo

A scuffle that ensued on December 1, 2023, at Denkyira Bibianiha in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region has resulted in the death of an individual.

According to the information, one pestle dealer (Twataye) allegedly lured a 19-year-old lady with GHC300 into the Bibianiha school to have sex with her.



The headteacher of the school who was still on the school's campus, got the hint and raided an alarm which attracted the youth in the community.



Upon reaching the scene, they tried to lynch the culprit but the man was fortunately saved and sent to the palace.



The mob that stormed the school also attempted to snatch the GHC300 the victim reportedly gave to the lady.



The chiefs in the town called some ‘Macho men’ to come and intervene after the police had not reported at the palace.

The youth’s resistance to the ‘Macho men’ resulted in the firing of a gunshot, resulting in the death of one individual.



Several others were also hurt in the process.



Alhaji has been recognised as the person who was shot dead. He was married with two children.



The matter is currently under investigation.