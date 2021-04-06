One person shot dead in fuel station robbery incident

One person also sustained gunshot wounds

A 32-year-old man has been shot dead in a fuel station robbery attack at Akyem Osiem in Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

One person also sustained gunshot wounds.



The Akyem Tafo District Police Crime Officer ASP Fred Kpetigo confirmed that the incident occurred on Monday, April 5, 2021, at about 7:20 pm where four men armed with three pump action guns and a knife attacked Goodness Energy Filling station at Osiem.



He said, the armed men fired indiscriminately resulting in the death of one Nuhu Yashawu, 32, who was escaping from the scene.



A 71-year-old man – Padmore Ofosu, was also hit at the back by a pellet but has been treated and discharged at the hospital.



The robbers absconded with an unquantified amount of money being the night sales of the fuel station.

The robbers also took away a Motorola phone belonging to the night security man Adamu Zakari, 30.



Police retrieved five (5) empty cartridges at the scene.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Hawa Memorial hospital Mortuary Osiem for autopsy whilst police commences investigations.



No arrest has yet been made by the Police.



The incident is happening after a similar attack at Anyinam a few weeks ago which also resulted in the death of the security man on duty.