One shot dead, cars vandalized in chieftaincy clash at Gomoa Nyanyano

Installation a new chief led to chieftaincy clash at Gomoa Nyanyanno

A chieftaincy clash at Gomoa Nyanyanno in the Central Region has left one person dead while several others are injured and properties running into thousands of Ghana cedis destroyed.

Information gathered by EIB Network’s Central Regional correspondent Yaw Boagyan indicates that elders of the Gomoa Nyanyanno Stool land in a bid to install a substantive chief after the death of the chief of the town Dr. Nana Obeng Wiabo V, led to the clash.



There is currently heavy Police presence in the area to ensure that nothing untoward happens in terms of violence.



Sources say one gate attacked those who were installing a new chief leading to the clash.

The situation forced community members to run for cover while churches that were open were also forced to close.



Ama Adadziwaa a member of the community who lost his brother in the clash wants authorities to bring the perpetrators of the crime to book and calling for justice for their deceased brother.