One-week observance for late Theresa Kufuor scheduled for October 11

The Late Mrs. Theresa Kufour

The one-week observance of the passing of former First Lady Mrs. Theresa Kufuor has been officially announced and is set to take place on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

The announcement was made in a statement released by the office of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.



Mrs. Theresa Kufuor, who served as Ghana's First Lady during her husband's presidency, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at the age of 87, following an extended period of illness.



“It is hereby announced for the attention of the general public that the One-Week Observance of the demise of the former First Lady, Mrs. Theresa Kufuor, will be held on Wednesday 11th October 2023 at the Peduase residence of Former President John Agyekum Kufuor from morning to evening. All are cordially invited,” part of the statement read.



Additionally, the statement conveyed the family's appreciation for those who wish to offer condolences and commiserate with them. It specified that well-wishers who intend to pay a visit are encouraged to do so by Monday, October 9, 2023.



“In view of this, we would appreciate that all well-wishers who intend to pay a visit to the family to offer condolences and commiserate with them should kindly do so by Monday 9 October, so that the premises could be prepared on Tuesday for the following day’s activities,” the concluding part of the statement read.



