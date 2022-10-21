0
Menu
News

One-week observation for late Nuamah Donkor slated Nov 5

Nuamah Week Late Samuel Nuamah Donkor

Fri, 21 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The family of the late Samuel Nuamah Donkor has scheduled Saturday, November 5, 2022, as the one-week observation for the late stalwart of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The one-week observation will take place at Koforidua Asokore in the Eastern Region at 6:00 a.m.

He was a former Ashanti regional minister.

Mr. Donkor reportedly died on Sunday, August 14, 2022, after a short illness.

He was also a former Health Minister and a former CEO of the State Transport Company (STC) Ltd.

Mr. Donkor held different portfolios under the erstwhile NDC administration.

He was 64 years old.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ofori-Atta has failed miserably, why can't he be fired? - Kofi Oduro
NDC jabs NAPO
'I saved Akufo-Addo’s life in 2006 – Captain Smart
GH¢17m galamsey money: Why minister responded
How Haruna Iddrisu drilled Akufo-Addo’s nominee over his jump from High Court to SC
UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss resigns days after Kwasi Kwarteng's sack
Profile of new GES Director-General, Dr. Eric Nkansah
How Captain Smart was arrested by NIB agents - Eyewitness account
Captain Smart arrest: Barker-Vormawor slams Akufo-Addo
Sam George 'begs' NDC to 'free' Akufo-Addo