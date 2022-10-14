One year memorial service held for Kofi Adda

Joseph Kofi Addah

A service in memory of the late Joseph Kofi Adda has been held in Navrongo to mark one year of his passing.

The family, friends, and well-wishers gathered at the Our Lady of Seven Sorrows minor basilica where prayers were said for the continuous peaceful rest of the late statesman.



Adda, who first became Member of Parliament for Navrongo in 2003 through a by-election and went on to serve in different ministerial positions, died in Accra on October 14, 2021, after a short illness.



He was later laid to rest on February 12, 2022, at his family house in Pungu, Navrongo.



Blessing his tomb later at the family house, Rev. Fr. Moses Yeboah, the in-charge of the Pungu rectorate of the Catholic church, Navrongo, prayed for the acceptance of the soul of Adda into heaven.



"We pray that God may welcome him among all the saints in heaven. We have come here to bless his [Adda] place of rest so that the good lord will continue to be with him and guide him into eternity." Prayed Rev Fr. Yeboah.

He said although death was unpleasant and robbed families of their loved ones, it was part of God's will and purpose for humans.







Rev Fr Yeboah prayed with the gathering for the soul of Adda and the continuous protection of the family left behind and encouraged the family to be strong in spite of the loss.



He said, "God will continue to protect and bless those Adda left behind."



The Reverend Father also urged the gathering to emulate the good deeds of Adda whose life he described as exemplary.

Irreplaceable icon



Among close associates of Adda who joined the memorial service was Moses Amoah, the Navrongo central constituency secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Amoah said Adda was a beacon of hope, adding his death has left many aspiring politicians broken.



Amoah remembered Adda for his remarkable interventions in the constituency, describing him as compassionate, humble, and firm.



"Hon. Joseph Kofi Kwowe Adda, you were the beacon of hope for many young up-and-coming politicians, you are an irreplaceable icon in the history of Navrongo politics, you are a complete institution on your own, your name is written in gold in the minds of every well-meaning Navanu.

"The unbreakable record you have set in Navrongo politics will never be forgotten, and the countless lives you touched will forever be grateful to you. The enviable legacy you left behind for the good people of Navrongo will always be remembered.



"The clinics, the schools, the electricity connectivity, the boreholes, the toilet facilities, the vehicles, the roads, the Navrongo water project, the payment of school fees, and many many projects can be strongly linked to your name.”



