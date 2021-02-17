Ongoing ministerial vetting will expose NDC MPs soon – Vitus Azeem

Former Executive Director of Ghana Integrity Initiative, Vitus Azeem

Former Executive Director of Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Vitus Azeem, has indicated that the vetting of ministerial nominees will expose NDC Members of Parliament.

According to him, he is not sure the Minority group can reject any of the nominees presented to the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



In a post on Facebook questioning the Minority MPs, the former Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) questioned whether the NDC MPs can reject underperforming Ministers-designate.



“This vetting will expose the NDC MPs. Can they reject any single nominee?” he questioned in a post on his Facebook page.

There are concerns, especially from members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), whether their Members of Parliament will be able to reject nominees who have a bad showing at the vetting and also ministers-designate.



