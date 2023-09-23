Online Shopping: Ghanaian woman laments getting a toy blender after she ordered a GHC44 blender online

The blender which was purchased for GHC44

Online shopping has its advantages and disadvantages. Although it’s convenient, helps buyers compare prices, and also takes advantage of resales and discounts, when a buyer is unlucky, he or she ends up getting a different item.

A post shared by GH Kwaku on his Instagram page captured who was lamenting on getting a toy blender, instead of a real blender she ordered online.



According to her, she ordered a blender for GHC44.00 but she ended up getting a toy blender.



The Ghanaian then shared some advice to online shoppers as she advised Ghanaians who shop online to be careful when purchasing items as such online.



She added that, before one purchases an item from an online shop, one should check the measurements of the item before purchasing the item.



“Online blender oo, online blender. This is what they delivered to me. So, those buying online, be careful. Toy blender and there’s no blender too. See the brand. So please be careful when you are ordering things online. You have to read carefully to ensure that you don’t buy a toy blender. Look at it, you can even toss it”, she said.

Due to this, some social media users who chanced on the video shared varied opinions.



Most of them were of the view that it is hard to get a blender for GHC44 in this era hence she deserved what she got.



The following are reactions from some netizens:



“Always check the dimensions before ordering. They write it. Na you, 44ghs does it buy a blender?”



“But wait oooh hour can they sell blinder for 44gh. Eeeeiii people like cheap things ooh”

“Is she ok how can you buy a blender 40gh y kenkey and fish plus sardine saf be how much”?



Watch the video below:





