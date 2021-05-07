Online drivers declare strike over poor welfare, attacks & killing of Members

The GODU members are embarking on a two-day sit-down strike from May 11-12, 2021

The Ghana Online Drivers Union has threatened to embark on a sit-down strike over what they have described as unfair treatment, better conditions of service, threats and poor remuneration from their operators.

President of the Union Francis Kweku Tenge speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, said their members are facing threats including death in the line of their duty but the operators including Uber, Bolt, Yango and other online driving apps are not treating them fairly.



He said the members are embarking on a two-day sit-down strike from May 11-12, 2021.



He lamented that these apps do not recognize drivers who are over 100,000 in Accra, Cape Coast, Kumasi and Takoradi.



He alleged that some of their drivers have painfully murdered by suspected criminals who stole their vehicles.

All these challenges hee noted have not been addressed by their operators, adding they don’t even have any insurance packages despite the threats involved in their work.



The strike action he said is to press home their demand so the various apps would address them.



He wants the Transport, Communications Ministries as well as the DVLA to take interest in their activities because the data used by drivers is not based in Ghana but abroad, a situation he lamented was dangerous for the country.



He disclosed the Union and its members would be forced to direct members to use weapons in line with their duty to guard against persons who would threaten to attack them.