Only 1 malaria-related death in Savelugu in last 5 years - Dr. Ayew Afriye

The Chairman of the Health Committee of Parliament, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye, has celebrated the fact that in the last five years in the Savelugu district, only one malaria-related death case has been recorded in children under the age of five.

This, he added, has been the case since the implementation of the Malaria Elimination Program in the area.



According to Dr. Ayew Afriye, who is also the Member of Parliament for Effiduase/Asokore, the records, as reported, are clear evidence that the program, aimed at reducing the burden of malaria and deaths in under 5 children, is yielding the results.



The MP shared this in a Facebook post after he and some members of the Health Committee of Parliament, together with Oheneyere Gifty Anti, Dr. Keziah Malm of the National Malaria Elimination Program, and the Northern Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of Savelugu, Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani Abdulai, on Tuesday, November 29, 2023.



“I was also amazed at the commitment & the depth of knowledge exuded by the Yaa Naa on malaria care and prevention. Clearly! You could deduce that the cooperation of the community and the better health outcomes from the kids under 5 was significantly so through the collaborative efforts of Ya Naa & his elders,” he stated in the Facebook post.



Touching on the government’s initiatives in the health sector, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye, noted that presently, a lot has been going on in the health sector, as such, there is the need for full corporation to attain a zero death in malaria cases in the country by 2030.

“All we must do is to keep our eyes on the ball to attain Zero deaths on account of malaria by 2025 & accelerate our gains for universal health coverage by 2030,” he added.



