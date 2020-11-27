Only 20% of our members have received coronavirus stimulus packages – GNACOPS

Ghana National Council of Private Schools

The Ghana National Council of Private Schools (GNACOPS) has lamented the delay of the COVID-19 stimulus package promised by the government.

The Council disclosed that currently, only 20 percent of its members have received parts of what they applied for.



Human Resource Manager of the Council, Prince Kweku Ensie, indicated that out of the 645 private schools that applied for the loan, “only Say 20%…have gotten something out of what they requested for.”



“Those who requested for the loan, are about 645 private schools but some received just GH¢2,000, some GH¢1,000 and they were annoyed so they didn’t even go for the money,” he said.



Mr. Ensie further revealed in an interview on Radio Univers' Campus Exclusive that due to the inefficiency of the NBSSI, the Council has resorted to two banks for loans to keep the private schools functioning.



“Seeing that NBSSI is not helping us, the Council being innovative has consulted 2 other banks, 1 in Ghana and the other bank outside Ghana."

“We have started registering members for this loan scheme and the banks have assured us that by the first week in December the monies would come through,” he assured.



COVID-19 stimulus packages



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo earlier this year launched a GH¢600 million Coronavirus Alleviation Programme (CAP) business support scheme intended to support small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) impacted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).



The fund was intended to provide relief to SMEs across the country that has been negatively affected by the disease.



An online portal was created to ensure transparency and efficiency in the disbursement of the package to applicants.