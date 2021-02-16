Only 23% of Ghana's roads were paved by 2017 - Roads minister-designate

Kwesi Amoako Attah is minister-designate for Roads and Highways

Kwesi Amoako Attah, the minister-designate for Roads and Highways, has told Parliament's Appointments Committee that Ghana's total road network that had been paved by 2017 was only 23%.

He said that while there have been improvements in the infrastructure of the country, the overall coverage of roads in the country, coupled with the huge capital that is needed to close the gap, many more kilometers of roads remain unpaved.



"Mr. Chairman, if you take the state of roads, we must all accept that we have not done too well. Ghana has a total road network size of almost 80,000 kilometers. Out of these total kilometers of road, as at 2017, only 23% had been paved. I can say that we have done at least 1200 kilometers of asphalt overlays and surface dressing so far with a lot of other projects running into 55 different road projects since we came into office," he said.

The nominee was responding to a question during his vetting at Parliament on the state of roads in the country and what progresses the government has made in the roads sector.