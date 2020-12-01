Only 44% of men living with HIV know their status – Aids Commission boss

According to the Ghana Aids Commission, Ghana has made strides in the area of testing and treatment

Acting Director-General of the Ghana Aids Commission, Mr. Kyeremeh Atuahene has said Ghana has made significant progress in its response against HIV/AIDS.

According to him, the country has made strides in the area of testing and treatment services.



He said this on Tuesday, December 1, a day set aside to mark the 2020 AIDS Day celebration on the theme “Ending the HIV/AIDS Epidemic: Resilience and Impact”.



Mr. Atuahene said “Ghana has made tremendous progress in the HIV response particularly in the scaling up, testing and treatment services. Increasing the number of antiretroviral treatment centers and increasing the coverage of testing and treatment of pregnant women and their exposed babies."

“Also significant progress has been made in the area of income system strengthening which has become data capture and data use in health facilities at the community level across the country.”



He further revealed that the majority of men are undiagnosed as compared to women.



“An estimated 123,000 persons living with HIV are undiagnosed, majority of these undiagnosed persons are men because only 44% of men living with HIV know their HIV status compared to the percentage of women in that category," he noted.