0
Menu
News

Only GN Bank has the keys to address Ghana’s economic woes - Nduom

Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom Banking Insurance Papa Kwesi Nduom, founder of GN Bank

Thu, 8 Dec 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Founder of GN Bank, Papa Kwesi Nduom, has indicated that the people of Ghana are calling for the return of GN Bank.

He believes that after GN Bank was collapsed by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government in the Banking Sector cleanup, there is no bank in the country that serves the purpose GN Bank was serving.

“Today, no one has stepped up to take our place and offer the banking service we were providing. We have the formula and the plan to go back to the field and deliver economic value. We know there is a need for GN Bank. There is no one like us.”

Papa Kwesi Nduom in his post on social media indicated that he and his GN Bank have the key to solve the economic challenges bedeviling the people of Ghana.

His post on Facebook said “We tried. We asked for help, support. But no one came to even find out what the problems were or how to help. Some even told us that no matter what we did, our bank would disappear.

"Still, we were not discouraged. We knew our mission. Today, no one has stepped up to take our place and offer the banking service we were providing. We have the formula and the plan to go back to the field and deliver economic value.

"We know there is a need for GN Bank. There is no one like us.We are ready to do our part to fix the economic problems faced by the people”.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin
Related Articles: