Only Mahama can rescue Ghana - Clement Apaak

Member of Parliament for South Builsa in the Upper East Region, Dr Clement Bad Apaak has made statement, suggesting that Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama should be allowed a ‘free pass’ to run as presidential candidate in the next presidential elections.

According to him, the former head of state won the 2020 elections but was denied his right by “institutions whose leadership was handpicked by his competitors.



He further went on to state in his tweet that ‘the truth is self-evident’



The call was contained in a tweet by the former lecturer of the University of Ghana.



Mr Mahama lost the December 7 elections but challenged the results at the Supreme Court.



The Court, in turn, dismissed the petition filed in a unanimous decision.