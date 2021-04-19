Only Mahama can win power for NDC – Party advised

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The Editor of the Ghanaian Publisher, Yaw Obeng Manu has said that the NDC’s strongest bid to reckon power is the former President, John Dramani Mahama.

He advised that now is the time for the party to deal with its limitations and that of the flagbearer.



On Editor’s Take on Happy Morning Show, he shared with host Samuel Eshun: “Whether you like it or not, if the NDC will win power as soon as possible, then it depends on John Dramani Mahama. So, the best they can do is to begin to ask themselves that, ‘what can we do to repackage ourselves and our candidate?



What can we do to make sure that the limitations of our candidate are dealt with?’”



Citing the recent statement by Koku Anyidoho that former President Mahama hates [Koku] because of his loyalty to late President Mills, Yaw cautioned that this is not the way for the party to go. Rather, “the NDC, former President Mahama and all stakeholders must have a serious introspection. The party must think what they can do and not think of fighting”.

Over the weekend, former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho stated that his loyalty to late President John Evans Atta Mills is the reason he is allegedly hated by John Dramani Mahama.



In a series of posts on Twitter, the outspoken politician also questioned why the 2020 Presidential Candidate of the NDC hated President Atta-Mills despite being his vice.



Mr. Samuel Koku Anyidoho who was recently suspended for breach of the NDC constitution said he had more questions for John Dramani Mahama and ready to get the answers.