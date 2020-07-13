General News

Only NDC can offer Ghana capable and competent leadership – Mahama

Former president John Dramani Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has bemoaned what he described as the lack leadership of leadership in the country touting the competence of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) to the rescue.

He made this known in a statement thanking Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the resounding support for his choice of running mate.



He said “at a time when Ghana needs leadership the most, leadership seems to be missing in the country”.



John Dramani Mahama noted that the NDC has a proven record of providing capable leadership in times of adversity and therefore there was the need to work to ensure that the NDC is brought back to power to offer Ghana the needed leadership.

On his running mate, the NDC flagbearer said the appointment of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is an amplification of women who have worked to earn their place and not about tokenism which the NPP keeps preaching.



He was grateful that Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang has received an overwhelming endorsement from the rank and file of the NDC.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.