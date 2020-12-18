Only NEC can accept prodigal Fomena MP – NPP’s Sam Pyne

Member of Parliament for Fomena Constituency, Andrew Amoako Asiamah

Even though the independent Member of Parliament-elect for Fomena Constituency, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, has openly proclaimed that he will still remain with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the National Executive Council (NEC) would have to decide on his fate.

According to the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NPP, Samuel Pyne, the party needs people like the former MP but processes must be followed to address what happened.



The legal practitioner was expelled from Parliament after his party wrote to the Speaker over his decision to go solo in the 2020 elections.



He eventually won the elections as an independent candidate.



Speaking to journalists in Parliament on Wednesday, December 16, lawyer Amoako Asiamah revealed that the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) approached him to take a decision to join their side in the House but he told them he belonged to the NPP.

Speaking in an interview on Thursday on Onua TV‘s Maakye jointly hosted by Adwoa Konadu-Yiadom and Afia Tagor, the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NPP said in Twi “the party has the power to accept him. It’s beyond the regional [branch]”.



Sam Pyne added: “The National Executive Committee has that mandate to accept or reject the prodigal MP.”



The NPP scribe said, “we have not met him or we have not spoken with him, but even ghosts want a majority so the party will accept him wholeheartedly”.