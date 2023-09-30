‘Only a mad man cannot change his mind’ – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on Alan's possible return

Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has urged Alan Kyerematen, to reconsider his decision to resign from the party and run as an independent candidate in the 2024 elections.

According to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the concerns raised by Alan Kyerematen can still be addressed within the party, and has called for open discussions to explore the possibility of Kyerematen rejoining the NPP.



"I was surprised because during the super delegates' elections, he withdrew from the race. I engaged in discussions with some of the party leaders to address the issues raised by Alan.



"Although I personally disagreed with some of his points, we decided to let the party investigate them. There was, therefore, an ongoing investigation into the concerns he had raised when all of a sudden, he declared his resignation from the party,” he said.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM on September 29, 2023, he mentioned that he had been in talks with party leaders to engage with Kyerematen and address the issues he had raised.



"He has made several statements since his resignation, he addressed the possibility of Alan rejoining the NPP. He said: "I firmly believe that it is still possible to engage with Alan and convince him to return.



"As the elders say, 'It is only a mad man who cannot change his mind.' Perhaps certain interpersonal issues contributed to his decision to resign.

"It's important to recognize that decisions made by human beings are not eternally sacrosanct; people can change their minds. The party should continue communicating with him. Therefore, I am of the opinion that we should not cease our discussions with him,” he said.



Alan Kyerematen's decision to run as an independent candidate came on September 25, when he officially resigned from the NPP.



This move followed his withdrawal from the NPP's flagbearer race, which reportedly stemmed from challenges encountered during a Super Delegates Conference held within the party in August 2023.



In his official statement regarding his resignation and independent candidacy, Alan Kyerematen stated, "Under the circumstances and given the context, I am honorably resigning from the New Patriotic Party to contest the high office of the presidency in 2024 as an independent presidential candidate."







