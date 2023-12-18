Only a mysterious chief is injuncted from a funeral – Dormaahene revisits Berekum ban

The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II has made new comments regarding an injunction on his attendance of the final funeral rites of the Berekumhene in November 2023.

Speaking at an event in the Bono Region, he stressed that it took a mysterious person like him to be injuncted from attending a public event.



"Ever seen a chief who is not mysterious, yet becomes the subject of an injunction before a funeral can be held? I am the very one who such can be done to and by extension the people of Bono," he stated at the gathering.



He lamented the recent chieftaincy-related disturbances related to installing a new paramount chief for Sampa, also located in the Bono region.



The Dormaahene, a sitting High Court judge, narrated a sequence of events where the choice of a new chief had become the subject of litigation, which had been sent for resolution at Manhyia after an earlier process at the Bono House of Chiefs failed.



According to him, when the issue was resolved at Manhyia, the process of returning to a court to regularize the outcome was not followed, hence the process was problematic.



The Dormaahene added that the failure to seek approval of the courts could be blamed for the death and gunshot wounds that people sustained during the coronation of the new chief.

Sampa is a town in the Bono Region of Ghana, on the border with Côte d'Ivoire. It is the capital of Jaman North District.



Listen to his comments below:







On the subject of his ban from the Berekumhehe's funeral, Agyeman Badu II said he will always remember how Berekum banned him.



A Sunyani High Court, on Wednesday (Nov 22), restrained him from attending the November 23 since it could lead to a breach of the peace, given that the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was also attending the same day.



The court order followed an application brought before the court by a member of the Berekum Traditional Council, Osabarima Kyere Yeboah Darteh II.

