Only an NPP government can restore Ghana's economy - Akufo-Addo insists

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has insisted that only his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), can get Ghana out of the current economic challenges.

According to him, no other party in the country can come up with the policies and programmes needed to restore the fortunes of the country.



The president, who was speaking at the launch of the membership card of the NPP, urged all Ghanaians to join his party to make it stronger.



“I’m saying to you today, join the New Patriotic Party. Those of you who are not part of it, join us so that we will be stronger as a party.



“But the problems we have in Ghana today, we will solve these problems in Ghana and put our economy back in a strong place. No party in Ghana has the programme to get the country out of these problems. We are the only ones who can.



“And we will do it, we will do it to the surprise of everybody. We are going to do it and bring our country back onto the space of time,” Akufo-Addo said.

President Akufo-Addo and his government have come under heavy scrutiny for failing to address the current economic challenges in the country.



The prices of goods and services have been continuously rising all year round, with inflation currently hovering over 37 percent.



The Ghana cedi has been ranked the worst currency in the world among 148 currencies tracked by Bloomberg, overtaking Sri Lanka's rupee, having depreciated by nearly 50 percent so far in 2022.



Watch the president’s remarks below:





You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:











IB/BOG