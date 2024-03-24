Only apathy and disunity can stop us from 'breaking the 8' - NPP Youth Organizer

National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha

The National Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has charged the party to unite, stating that the only hindrance to victory is infighting and apathy.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the regional campaign teams for Greater Accra, Central, Western and Western North for the 2024 elections, he opined that "the NPP is the biggest and largest political party in the country and if we are able to unite and deal with apathy we will win every election in this country".



He added that for the sake of the future of the party and country, "we have to win the elections in December 2024 by hook or crook. We should have no option of defeat on our table."



He stressed that the situation where some party members, constituency executives, and MMDCES campaign against parliamentary candidates of the party is unacceptable.

"We are all party members, the supreme and collective interest of the party is what should be guiding all of us. No one knows tomorrow, so if you work against someone today, tomorrow it can be you in the same position. Let us be careful how we treat each other, we don't need to be friends to work together."



The inauguration of the regional campaign teams are a part of the preparations for the 2024 campaign.



Salam urged that "We are winning. Research has shown that we are performing better than the NDC, and Ghanaians don't want to see the return of the NDC and John Mahama again. Let's ensure that!".