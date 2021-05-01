Only death can separate me from Ablekuma West seat – Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West has urged persons interested in the seat to find alternatives as she is not willing to relinquish her position anytime soon.

Ursula believes that the only thing that can stand between her and the seat is death and that any attempt by anyone including her own party folks to wrestle the seat will yield no result.



Ursula believes its too early for her to confirm her candidature for the next NPP primaries but does not see why she would not contest.



She said on Asempa FM that her focus now is delivering on her mandate and fulfilling the promises she made to her constituents.



"Nothing shows that I can’t run again but my focus is delivering as the first and only member of Parliament for Ablekuma West. It’s early days yet to talk about someone contesting me. Those nursing ambition in Ablekuma West should go find some job because only death can separate me and the seat," she said.

In the 2020 elections, the candidate for the National Democratic Congress in the constituency, Reverend Kweku Addo polled 30,733 votes compared to Ursula’s 37,363.



Though Ursula won with over 7000 votes, her critics say her popularity in the constituency is waning and that it will be prudent for her to move on in 2024.



But Ursula rejects this claim, stressing that the margin of victory is huge and that she still has the backing and love of the majority of Ablekuma West voters.



“7000 vote isn’t small. In 2020 I had 37,000 so my votes appreciated. 7000 votes difference isn’t small. People should remember that someone used just three votes to sit in Parliament so 7000 is huge. They should stop deceiving themselves that I was nearly beaten. On the dawn of 8th January they were celebrating that NDC had won, I was very puzzled. As for Ablekuma West only death can (separate us). Me and Ablekuma West seat, till death do us part,” she said.