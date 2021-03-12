Only fanatics, fringe lunatics condemn their own MPs – Allotey Jacobs

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, the former Central Regional Chairman of NDC

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, the former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress has commended the party’s caucus in parliament for their role in the approval of ministers for President Akufo-Addo’s second term.

Three ministerial nominees who were recommended for rejection by the Appointments Committee of Parliament were approved by the plenary on March 4, 2021.



Mavis Hawa Koomson who had been tipped for rejection polled the highest number of votes on the night, garnering more than 20 votes from the minority side of the house.



Speaking on the issue on Asempa FM, Allotey said the MPs showed commitment to the development of the country by expediting the approval of the ministers.



“We’ve reached a stage where [the] opposition will oppose things for opposition sake but it should always be Ghana first. We should all aim at it that we are moving the country forward. They (minority) played a major role by making sure that government machinery is put in place. It’s a credit to them,” he said.

The wholesome approval of the ministers, particularly by the NDC MPs, has not gone without criticism.



Some party members led by the National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, have berated the MPs for giving their backing to the ministers.



Allotey is of the view that such persons are only fixated with the interest of their party and not that of the country.



“It’s only the fanatics who will condemn the work of their parliamentarians. The fringe lunatics are the only ones who will condemn the MPs for ensuring that they get paid,” he said.