Only few coronavirus cases have been reported among students after schools reopened – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed that since the reopening of schools only a few coronavirus cases have been reported among students.

He has for that matter asked school authorities to intensify enforcement of all the protocols on the various campuses to ensure that more cases are not reported.



Delivering his 23rd update on the coronavirus situation in Ghana on Sunday, January 31, Mr Akufo-Addo said: "since the re-opening of our schools, two weeks ago, we have witnessed only few reports of cases amongst students. I appeal to school authorities and teachers to enforce the guidelines provided by the Ghana Education Service, and I urge the Ghana Health Service to continue their surveillance at the schools, so we can contain any reported cases.



According to the President, regulatory agencies will undertake random checks to ensure conformity with these rules, and the security services will be tasked to enforce them.

“As we step up public education and enforcement of the protocols on public gatherings, let me also state that regulatory agencies will undertake random checks to ensure conformity with these rules, and the security services will be tasked to enforce them. You do not have to be arrested by the Police before you wear your mask, your workplace should not be closed for non-conformity with the protocols, if there is no urgent reason for you to be outside, please stay at home.Each one of us can help to contain the spread if we continue to practice the measures of social distancing, washing our hands with soap under running water, refraining from shaking hands, and, wearing our masks whenever we leave our homes. These measures must be respected by all.” he added.



