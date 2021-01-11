Only foolish pastors, Ghanaians will condemn me for making money – Rev Obofour

Rev Obofour is the Founder and Leader of Anointed Palace Church

The Founder and Leader of Anointed Palace Church (APC) Rev Obofour born Kwaku Agyei Antwi has openly insulted men of God and a section of Ghanaians criticizing his wealth as a man of God.

According to Prophet Asanteman Bofour, some of his colleagues (Pastors) and Ghanaians have accused him of using the name of God to milk poor and gullible Ghanaians.



But speaking at the launch of Ash Town Home Coming covered by MyNewsGh.com, Rev Obofour stated categorically that only fools will criticize him that his worth is not from God.



“Some people will say I (Rev Obofour) am not from God and my wealth is also not from God. Tell them they are fools. I don’t understand why some people especially Pastors think God cannot make someone rich in this world” Rev Obofour angrily reacted.



“It is not by force to be poor as a man of God. I wonder why some people believe only pastors and prophets who are poor are from God. Why do you have to hate me because I’m a pastor and I have money?”

“Some of us know how to make money and we don’t care about what people will say about us. You can choose to be poor as a man of God, we don’t have time to talk about you but if you waste your time to talk about us for making money then you are a fool”. He said.



Rev Obofour, however, charged the youth not to accept negativity from Ghanaians.



“Tell yourself you can make it in life and make your family proud. Some people knew Ash Town, Krofrom, Denkyemso and other places as areas of criminals but let people know you as a rich guy from these areas. Forget about what people will say about you,” he stressed.