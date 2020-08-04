Politics

Only names of Ghanaians must be on voters register - EC

Jean Mensa

Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, on Monday said eligible voters must be Ghanaians and not foreigners.

She said the onus was on Ghanaians to draw the attention of security agencies and the registration officials for the necessary action to be taken to protect the integrity of the voters register.



Mrs Mensa, speaking at the Seventh Edition of “Let the Citizen Know” series in Accra, appealed to the security agencies to be vigilant.



“You cannot go to Togo, Benin, Ivory Coast, and Burkina Faso to register and vote,” she said.



She said Ghanaians had the responsibility to ensure that eligible voters who had the privilege to vote were citizens of Ghana who qualified to vote and not citizens from neighbouring countries.



Mrs Mensa gave the assurance that the EC would take the necessary steps to expunge the names of foreigners from the register to ensure that only Ghanaians had their names on the electoral roll.

She reiterated the Commission's resolve to compile a clean and credible register for which it would explore all means to do so.



She thanked the media for their interest and support for the successful conduct of the exercise.



Dr Bossman Eric Asare, EC Deputy Chairman in charge of Corporate Services, said: “We have noticed disturbing reports since last week where Ghanaians who have registered will front for people of other nationalities to register. These are largely concentrated in border towns but there are some in other places too.”



“It is a crime to guarantee for foreigners to register and vote.”





