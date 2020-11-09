Only smart businessmen like me take advantage of politics – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has called on smart businessmen in Ghana to take advantage of the opportunities in politics like he does.

According to him, although his love has always been for business, he has over the years taken advantage of the opportunities handed him by politics.



He said he does not need to bribe his way through because politics open the doors which hitherto were closed to him.



Kennedy Agyapong was speaking on Accra-based Asaase Radio in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com when he made this known.



He said, “I’ve worked hard for several years but politics also gives influence so if you’re a smart businessman you can also take advantage of that because it opens doors”.



I don’t bribe or nothing but it opens doors and I take advantage of the opportunities that unveil itself through politics and make money out of it in terms of business.”

The lawmaker speaking on the numerous threats on his life said he’s not afraid of death reason why he is not intimidated by people.



According to him, he believes that he will die one day so he won’t allow people to sit on his joy just because they have the power to do so.



Mr Kennedy Agyapong who spoke about a litany of issues said: “I believe that one day, one day, I’m going to die. So any form of death is death so I will not let any individual intimidate me because he has the power to control everything, no I’m not scared”.



To Kennedy Agyapong, his first love has always been business, however, for him there’s nothing wrong for businessmen to align politically because politics opens doors which smart businessmen can take advantage of.