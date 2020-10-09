Only the ignorant are complaining about size of Akufo-Addo’s govt – Kufour

John Agyekum Kufuor, Former President of Ghana

Former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufour has backed Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in what many have described as an elephant size government

According to him in an interview with Oman Fm’s Kwabena Kwakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com, considering the nature of the work Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo came to meet, there was the need to have broken down some Ministries to get these Ministers to handle the Ministries independently so they attack issues head-on.



President Kufour said people who complain about the numbers are ignorant of the work to be done hence their complaint.



He noted that if such breakdowns in the Ministry were not made, the President wouldn’t have achieved what he has achieved in his first term as President.

“Nana Addo and his government are the ones continuing from where I stopped. When they came to power, they instituted a strategy and people did not understand. I’ve said that in four years in a country like Ghana that is poor because of the mismanagement of some people, you need to use a wide array of people because I cannot combine a lot of things.



So when appointing his Ministers, if you take a sector like Transport previously, one Ministry covered roads, transport, rail, harbour and others how? One Minister cannot handle all these sectors. So when Akufo-Addo came he divided them, there’s road, there’s transport, railway and harbour. People do not understand but in four years he realized that it doesn’t break the Ministries and box all together under one person, after four years he wouldn’t have achieved much. Since he did that you can attest to the fact that it has been beneficial.”