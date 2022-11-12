7
Only wicked people say life abroad is tough – Canada-based Ghanaian

Sat, 12 Nov 2022 Source: svtvafrica.com

Canda-based Ghanaian, Ericos has stated that people who advise others against travelling abroad now or say life abroad is tougher than in Ghana are wicked.

In an interview on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Ericos acknowledged that Canada is also experiencing economic hardship, but Ghana’s economic situation cannot be compared to the West.

His statement comes after several complaints from some Ghanaians living abroad about the price hike.

According to these individuals, they are also experiencing economic hardship. Hence Ghanaians must quit complaining.

“No one reduced their meals because of the hardship, not even during Covid. Thirty-five dollars has been added to the fuel price here, but I’m not suffering like someone in Africa. So the economic hardship we face here is very different from Africa," he said.

"No one here will tell you they stopped having three square meals due to the price hike. Yes, prices have increased, and my salary is still the same, but I’m okay. When we say things are tough here, it has nothing to do with food or clothes,” he revealed.

Moreover, Ericos mentioned that house rent and fuel have increased, but people do not demonstrate as is seen in Ghana. It is because their salaries are enough to cater to the extra cost.

“Anyone who tells you that life abroad is tough is a wicked person. Even if you come through a ‘connection man’, you can pay off the debts in a few months,” he added.

