Opambour narrates how he 'threatened' Dormaahene sometime ago

Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwah Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour, has recounted a moment where he threatened the ruler of the Dormaa Traditional Council, Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II, when he had a feud with someone who resides in his jurisdiction.

According to him, a man called Akwasi Nkrumah, who was a police officer, was taunting him and denigrating his image to the public when he was sharing the word of God on television.



He indicated that he was not comfortable with Akwasi Nkrumah’s actions, which forced him to take the issue to the palace, where the chief was trying to defend the police officer and rubbish his claims.



Opambour, who was annoyed by the chief’s actions, then sent somebody to issue a strong warning to the Dormaahene not to intervene in the issue; otherwise, he would face his wrath.



This is how Opambour narrated the story



“There was a time when I had an issue with a man who was an ACP. He was telling people I was a liar while I was on TV preaching. When my children denied his claims, he would use guns to chase them without provocation. So the issue went to the palace and the chief was challenging me, saying that there was nothing I could do to the police officer.

"Immediately, I sent someone to warn Dormaahene that if he gave the throne to Akwasi Nkrumah, I would curse the town for God to deal with them. If he has forgotten, you should remind him. Is he not the one who has spoken against Otumfuo recently?



"The guy was visiting my house regularly, then later he traveled abroad. He was daring me that I couldn’t do anything to him. When I got angry and cursed him, he was knocked down by a car in the US,” he alleged while preaching on his Prophet 1 TV.



SB/OGB



Watch the video below



