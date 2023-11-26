Opambour tells Kennedy Agyapong what to do to win election in future

The founder and leader of Ebenezer Miracle Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom popularly known as Opambour, has offered an admonishment to Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP)

, Kennedy Agyapong after he was defeated in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries.



He called on Kennedy Agyapong to see him for direction and prayers when he wanted to contest an election another time in order for him to give him victory and pave the way for his success.



The pastor commended the supporters of Kennedy Agyapong for not joining the other persons believed to be affiliated with Alan Kyerematen who were hooting at the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during the funeral of the late First Lady, Theresa Kufuor in Accra.



Speaking on his Prophet 1 TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Opambour applauded Kennedy Agyapong for his comportment after losing the NPP primaries to Dr. Bawumia.



This is how the conversation panned out between Opambour and his junior pastor.

Opambour: Did Kennedy Agyapong attend the [late Theresa Kufuor’s] funeral?



Junior pastor: He went but his supporters were quiet and didn’t join the others to hoot at Dr. Bawumia at the funeral.



Opambour: May God bless him for that.



Junior pastor: According to reports I have gathered, he told his supporters to comport themselves when they go to the funeral and they did so.



Opambour: That is good and God will bless him. Next time if he is going for an election he should come and look for me to grant him victory.

Background



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) made a strong showing at the November 18, 2023, final funeral of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor.



The event took place at the Heroes Park in Kumasi before a private burial at Daaban took place.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was in attendance along with his spouse, the Vice President and his spouse and other high-ranking members.



An incident that caught the cameras was a shouting match between supporters of former trade minister Alan Kyerematen and NPP supporters.

In a video shared by Accra-based Citi FM, members of the former minister's Movement for Change wearing customized black and yellow butterfly prints were seen taunting the NPP supporters who are also replying to them.



The video showed Alan's supporters singing songs that suggest that the ruling party is in for a surprise, especially in the region.



