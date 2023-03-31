Opanyin Agyekum recounts his experience at Antoa Nyamaa

The Head of Linguistics at the University of Ghana's School of Languages, Professor Kofi Agyekum has recounted his experience with the dreaded Antoa Nyamaa deity.

According to the academic, he had a close experience when he spent some two months at the Antoa-based deity conducting research.



“I have conducted research over there in the past. I was researching on taboos, curses and oaths. So I travelled there for two months,” he said.



Giving details about the primary work of the deity known for visiting mayhem on perons upon whom curses have been invoked in its name, the language expert said “it is a small river where they access from the town [Antoa] through a farm path.



"If a victim goes there to overturn a curse, they are made to bend in the river and a fowl killed over their heads. The fowl is then thrown up and if it lands with the breast area facing up, you are redeemed.



"If the fowl does not turn over but sits, you beat the surface of the water while pleading with the god for forgiveness until the fowl turns over to face its breast upwards,” he said.

Testifying to the efficacy of the deity, Prof Agyekum said he witnessed how a victim who was carried to the shrine left walking back after performing the ritual.



"I was right there when someone was carried to the place because the person could not walk. When the person was brought and the ritual was performed with the person vehemently pleading with the god, he walked home by himself when he was leaving,” he stated.



“It works,” Opanyin Agyekum stressed.







