Opare Addo outlines policies that could win him NDC Youth Organizer post

Youth Organiser for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has been tipped to retain his position when the party elects its new batch of national executives on December 17, 2022.

In some 10 days, the main opposition party, NDC will hold its National Delegates Congress, in Accra.



Nine positions are up for grabs but the aspirants–nine times the number of portfolios available–will slug it out.



The positions available for grab are Chairman, Vice-Chairman, General Secretary, Organiser, Communication Officer, Women’s Organiser, Youth Organiser, Zongo Caucus Coordinator and National Executive Committee members.



One of the talked about portfolios is the Youth Organiser. This is because the heart of the Party lies with the youth and the Youth Organiser is responsible for organizing the youth wing of the party.



In his bid for re-election, he has released a set of projects and policies he intends to roll out when given the nod.

The projects outlined by the Youth Organizer dubbed 2022 and beyond include;



1. Provide quarterly fuel allowances for constituency Youth Organizer.



2. Set up financing for Youth Wing Members running for District Assembly elections.



3. Operationalize the Youth Wing command center with digital infrastructure for volunteers for operation 24/7.



4. Reassemble a National Youth Operation wing ahead of the 2024 elections.

5. Provide Megaphones and information-packed flash drives for each constituency youth organizer ahead of the 2024 general elections.



6. Print T-shirts and other Paraphernalia for constituency youth organizers.



7. Provide a motorbike for each youth organizer and the deputy to increase grassroots mobilization by December 2023.



8. Provide cars to deputy regional youth organizers and regional youth organizers without functioning cars.



9. Provide a National TEIN Coordinators Vehicle under the auspices of the TEIN secretariat

10. Establish the “Support The Youth Fund” with seed money for constituency Youth organizers.



Mr Opare Addo will be going up against the Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser, Brogya Genfi, his closest contender during the 2018 National Delegates Congress.



He polled 523 votes to beat Brogya Genfi, who got 396 votes.



Among the two candidates, the current Youth Organiser is considered the favorite.