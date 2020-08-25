General News

Opeele Boateng hails Bawumia for spearheading digitization drive

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Social Commentator, Isaac Opeele Boateng has lauded Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for his strides in ensuring that the Ghanaian economy is formalized through digitization.

He lauded Dr. Bawumia for undertaking various digital initiatives to enhance its operations and said he believed those interventions would help harmonise the entire architecture of the Ghanaian economy.



“We cannot build a fair and equitable society that runs on the engines of bribes, Goro Boys and land guards. Dr. Bawumia has done so well in terms of digitalization of the economy, the whole world is moving into a digital world but Ghana is far behind. We must always support the idea to digitize every sector because all over the world that is what is going on and we need to work hard to match them,” Isaac Opeele Boateng told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



Opeele Boateng stressed that, the government’s recent policy of digitizing the economy, which is spearheaded by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would enhance the competitiveness of the Ghanaian economy.

The government has already rolled out similar digitization platforms which includes National Digital Property Addressing System which provides Ghanaians with a unique permanent digital address linked to postcodes, the introduction of paperless port operations, the integrated e-immigration system, e-procurement, e-parliament, e-justice, e-cabinet and smart workplaces among other initiatives, which are all at various stages of implementation and the development of an interoperability system to integrate government databases.



The digitisation interventions being pursued by the Government and other public institutions are expected to improve access to insurance for informal sector operators such as petty traders, farmers, beauticians, fishermen, hairdressers and artisans.

