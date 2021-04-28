'Open your eyes' - Hassan Ayariga hits back at Works and Housing Minister

Dr Hassan Ayariga, Presidential Candidate and businessman

Presidential Candidate and businessman, Dr. Hassan Ayariga has hit back at the Works and Housing Minister and Member of Parliament for Bantaman Constituency of the Ashanti Region, Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye for describing the video he [Ayariga] made on the abandoned Saglemi Housing Project as a populist gimmick.

The housing minister, on Tuesday, April 27 organized a press conference where he addressed issues surrounding the housing project after a video of the project which Dr. Ayariga circulated sparked public debates.



He also accused the politician of having a diabolical and populist agenda during the press conference.



However, the 'diabolical' and 'populist' comment made by the minister seems to have angered Mr. Ayariga who, in response says the minister needs to open his eyes as he [Ayariga] understands things better than him.

"...so for me, he can describe me the way he wants to describe me. All I know is that I am a patriotic citizen, a presidential candidate who thinks beyond the way he thinks and understand things better than the way he does and I want him to open his eyes," Mr. Ayariga said whiles speaking to Aisha Yakubu on JoyNews' PM Express program monitored by GhanaVanguard.com.



Mr. Ayariga is also of the view that: "The opportunity given to him by President Nana Akufo-Addo at his age is for him to think twice and do what is necessary and what is deemed of him as a minister to make sure such projects are not abandoned."