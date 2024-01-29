Open your eyes at polling stations, collation centres – Opambour to Mahama, NDC

Leader and founder of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

The Leader and Founder of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour, has reiterated that God has chosen former President John Dramani Mahama to get Ghana out of the current economic mess in the country.

According to him, no power on earth can change this fate, which is why he has been courageously announcing it to the people of Ghana.



However, Opambour, who made these remarks when Mahama called on him on January 23, 2024, warned the former president and his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to be vigilant at the strong rooms of the Electoral Commission of Ghana and the various election centres.



“It is God who has chosen Mahama to become president again. Ghana has chosen him to come and take Ghana out of the hole of suffering, darkness and tribulations we currently find ourselves in…. no power in the world can stop him from becoming president.



“As we are voting, those of you who would be at the polling stations, at the control rooms, be vigilant. Don’t go and eat anybody’s food which will make you fall asleep when things are going on. Be tough, don’t eat any food if you can, so we can change this government,” he said.



He added that members of the NDC who take bribes to sabotage John Mahama during the 2024 election would be engaging in an exercise in futility because they cannot stop what God has preordained.

