Operation Clean Your Frontage: AMA arrest woman for dumping refuse into drain at Chorkor

During the exercise, Environmental Health Officers gave notices to homes and businesses

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

AMA officials have arrested a woman for dumping refuse into a drain at Chorkor, a suburb of Accra during yesterday’s downpour.

The culprit identified as Lydia Gyimah was arrested on Wednesday when the Mayor of Accra, Hon. Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey led a joint team of the Operation Clean Your Frontage (OPCYF) Taskforce to embark on an enforcement exercise within the Ablekuma South Sub-Metropolitan District to ensure a clean city.



Confirming the arrest in an interaction with some residents and children of the area, the first female Mayor of Accra said the AMA was determined to bring to book, persons who violate sanitation laws adding that such indiscipline undermines the efforts of the Assembly and the government to attain a clean city besides causing flooding in parts of the city."



She revealed that the Assembly had set up spies in the community to snare such recalcitrant people stressing that those found culpable would not be spared.



She used the opportunity to admonish children in the area to help their parents keep the environment clean by desisting from dumping refuse into the drains and indiscriminately, reiterating that #BorlaIntoDrainsMustStopNow.



"We want Chorkor and its environs to be clean. We must set a good example for our children to emulate so that they do not blame their parents when they grow," she said.



She also urged the public to volunteer information that will lead to the arrest of persons who dispose of rubbish into a drain and in open spaces.

During the exercise, Environmental Health Officers took swift action by issuing notices and summons against homes and businesses that had failed to keep their frontages and surroundings clean.















