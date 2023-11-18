Operation 'Pay or Get Disconnected' to begin on Monday - Ghana Water Company warns customers

File photo

Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) will from Monday, November 20, begin an operation dubbed "Pay or Get Disconnected" which targets its customers who have refused to pay their water bills.

The company in conjunction with the Ghana Police Service will embark on this revenue mobilization exercise nationwide.



The company warns all water users, both individuals and companies, owing them to, with immediate effect, pay up to avoid confrontations with their taskforce.



The GWCL Deputy Managing Director, Collins Nuamah, directed the customer to download the company's app via play/apple stores and defray their debt.

"No sweat to pay your bill," the Deputy Managing Director said in an interview on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo" on Friday, November 17.



He cautioned persons who fail to heed this instruction to note that when their taps are disconnected, they will pay a fee before reconnection.



"If you owe us, note that from Monday, our taskforce will disconnect you if you don't pay up. If we disconnect you and you come for reconnection, you will also pay reconnection fee. Since the exercise is across the country, if you sit aloof for us to disconnect you, you cannot be guaranteed that we will reconnect you in a week or two," he emphasized.