Opoku-Agyemang visits Odawna Market fire scene

Vice-Presidential candidate for the NDC, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

The Vice-Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has visited the Odawna market to solidarize with the traders who lost their wares and stalls in the fire outbreak early Wednesday morning.

She assessed the extent of damage the fire had caused while listening to their harrowing stories.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang called for assistance for the victims in the “restoration and rehabilitation process.”



The Odawna market near the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra was gutted by fire at around 1 am on Wednesday, 18 November 2020.



Personnel from the Ghana Fire Service and the Ghana Police Service were on the scene fighting the inferno and protecting lives and property.



The cause of the fire is unknown.

However, most traders in the market have completely lost their wares to the fire.











