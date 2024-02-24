Opoku Prempeh bags SMRP International Leadership Award in Trinidad and Tobago

Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh (L) receiving the award

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh on Friday, February 23, 2024, was honoured by the Trinidad Chapter of the Society for Maintenance and Reliability Professionals (SMRP), receiving the prestigious International Leadership Award in Trinidad and Tobago.

The award is given to individuals in recognition of their outstanding leadership, blazing the trail in their fields of endeavour for the benefit of humanity.



The event was held at the Cara Hotel, San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago.



Presenting the award to the Energy Minister, the Chairman of SMRP Trinidad chapter, Kuarlal Rampersad recounted Dr. Prempeh’s excellent human relations, serving diligently at the Ministry of Education and transferring an even stronger energy to the Ministry of Energy where he has been credited for keeping the lights on and the nation moving at a time where many countries have encountered greater difficulties.



In his acceptance speech, Dr. Prempeh said the role of the Energy Minister is to understand clearly the expectations of Ghanaians which is to ensure power stability and the availability of petroleum products at affordable prices.

“The feeling gets much more intense, thinking about the fact that, I have been a recipient of a number of awards from organizations of different persuasions.”



“But then, I remind myself of the many counsels of my father, uncles and in fact, all those who contributed to my upbringing that hard work breaks no bone. I am very much humbled for this honour, he said.



Chief Director at the Ministry of Energy, Wilhelmina Asamoah, and Director of Legal at the Ministry, Sarah Fafa Kpodo also received awards at the SMRP event in recognition of their hard work.