Opoku Prempeh ‘not sure’ he has fully recovered from coronavirus

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Education Minister

Minister of Education and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South Constituency Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh says he is not so sure whether he has fully recovered from the coronavirus infection he contracted or not.

He, however, believes he has recovered enough to resume work.



Dr Opoku Prempeh was one of the high profile ministers to have contracted the disease.

He was admitted at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), where his case was managed.



Sharing his experience on TV3’s COVID-19 360 with Berla Mundi on Thursday, Dr Opoku Prempeh described his situation as “horrible”.

