Oppong Nkrumah, Hawa Koomson sail through as Appointments Committee recommends approval of 13 nominees

Oppong Nkrumah, Hawa Koomson and Afriyie Akoto have been recommended for approval

The Appointments Committee of Parliament has recommended the approval of thirteen (13) nominees of the President for Ministerial appointments.

This is contained in the First Report of the Committee on the President's nominations for Ministerial Appointments.



The nominees include Mr. Albert Kan Dapaahfor National Security, Hon Dominic Nitiwul for Defence, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchey for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum for Education, Hon. Osei Kyei - Mensah Bonsu for Parliamentary Affairs, Hon Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh for Energy, and Hon Dan Botwe for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development.



The rest are Hon Ambrose Dery for Interior, Hon Ignatius Baffour Awuah for Employment and Labour Relations, Hon Sarah Adwoa Sarfo for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto for Food and Agriculture, Hon Mavis Hawa Koomson for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and Hon Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for Information Ministry.

With regard to the nomination of Hon Kojo Oppong Nkrumah - Information, Hon Mavis Hawa Koomson - Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto- Food and Agriculture, the Appointments Committee recommended the approval of their nomination by a majority decision, meaning that Minority members of the Committee did not support the approval of their nomination.



The entire house (plenary) is yet to consider the Committee's report as at the time of filing this report.