Oppong Nkrumah advocates strategic overhaul of Ghana's structures

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Source: Peace FM

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has called for a strategic overhaul of Ghana's structures to ensure the nation is equipped for a forward-looking future.

Addressing a captivated audience at the International Advertising Association’s (IAA) 6th Africa Rising Conference on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah emphasized the critical need for Ghana to adopt innovative and adaptable structures, drawing parallels between the nation's evolution and the strategies employed by corporate brands navigating a changing landscape.



Speaking on the theme "Building Future-Ready Brands," the Minister stressed that just as corporate brands must define their purpose, we as a nation, must also articulate our overarching purpose. He said this process requires confronting difficult questions and making bold decisions, one that must inure to the benefit of the country.



“Just as we are asking corporate brands to introspect and answer these critical questions to shape their purpose and be future-ready, we as a nation must do the same. Whether a corporate or a national brand, to be future-ready, these are some of the difficult considerations we must make.



“And when we are done, we must be bold to shed off some things we have done for a while. We must take the tough decisions to take new paths without regard to whose ox is gored so that we stand a better chance of being ready for the future rather than champions of the past,” he said.



He underscored the need for the nation to prioritize forward-thinking over being champions of the past, emphasizing that the path to a future-ready "Brand Ghana" demands courage and a willingness to challenge the status quo urging that this transformation must occur without regard to whose interests may be affected.

"We work for Brand Ghana, not political parties, religious groups, or ethnic divisions," Oppong Nkrumah declared. He stressed the importance of defining a unified purpose for Brand Ghana that resonates with all citizens, not just a select few.



"We must do better at setting out and upholding a set of norms that all of us, not some, will live by," the Minister said. He emphasized values such as community, integrity, responsibility, and entrepreneurship, urging a collective commitment to these principles,” he said.



The conference featured a lineup of distinguished speakers, including Chairman and World President of the IAA, Sasan Saeidi, President of the Advertising Association of Ghana, Andrew Ackah, CEO of X3M IDEAS, Steve Babaeko, Co-founder and MD of Zeepay, Andrew Takyi-Appiah, and other notable dignitaries.



Since its inception in 2015, the Africa Rising conference has been a pivotal event on the MarCom calendar across the continent, drawing influential marketing communications professionals from Africa and around the world. With 5 successful editions since its launch and consistently attracting over 400 participants annually, Africa Rising has been a leading force in nurturing a dynamic MarCom industry across Africa while advancing the IAA's agenda in the region.