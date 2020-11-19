Oppong Nkrumah commissions GBC Naya Radio in Yendi

Source: Abdul- Hanan, Contributor

Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on Monday, 16th November 2020 commissioned the GBC Naya Radio, a subsidiary of the Ghana Broadcasting Cooperation in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region.

The establishment of the station is a Public and Private Partnership (PPP) facilitated by the son of late former Vice President Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama under the New Yendi City (NYC) project.



According to Oppong-Nkrumah, the new station will help spread information and contents to the masses within the Eastern Corridor and its surroundings.



He noted the move forms part of government resolve to open up Dagbon to developments and support local businesses to thrive.



“My expectation is that Naya FM (92.7mh) will provide a platform of expression that will help in opening up local communities,” he stated.



He added, “It will help in local commence as local businesses will be able to advertise on it and help in local development discourse.”



The Minister assured the Overload of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Abukari II that government under the Akufo-Addo administration will continue to extend major developments to Dagbon just like it does for other Kingdoms.

Oppong-Nkrumah later delivered the 4th Aliu Mahama Memorial Lecture under the theme “From Dagbon To The World, The Story of Aliu Mahama.”



On his part, Parliamentary Candidate for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama said the commissioning of Naya FM signifies Dagbon is progressing from the dark days.



He urged the people to unite and choose development for the future of the youth and the next generation.



“This is yet another example of what the New Yendi City agenda brings to the fore. It is left to us as people of Yendi and Dagbon to embrace the new wave of development.



“And In Sha Allah, if you support me to become the next MP for Yendi, I will ensure more developments come to constituency so that together we position our Kingdom well,” Mahama added.

