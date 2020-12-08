Oppong Nkrumah declares victory over Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has announced that he has retained his Ofoase-Ayirebi seat and will represent the people for another four years.

The Information Minister posted on social media that he won by a margin of 6000 which is more than he did in 2016



He also said that the gap in the presidential between Nana Akufo-Addo and John Mahama of the NDC has also widened.



He expressed gratitude to the to God, the party and his supporters for the victory.

"Thank God, thank you Ofoase-Ayirebi for growing our margins by 6k extra votes. Most importantly thank you for giving Nana Akufo-Addo a resounding margin"



Please note that the Electoral Commission has not officially declared any winner, numbers are currently provisional.



