Oppong Nkrumah denies saying ‘pay your tolls and we will fix your roads’

Tue, 11 May 2021 Source: 3 News
Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has described as fake, news reports attributed to him that he has said Ghanaians should pay their road tolls and get their roads fixed.
He called on the general public to disregard this report.
The Ofoase Ayirebi lawmaker is reported to have said in response to the #Fixthecountry movement that Ghanaians must pay their road tolls to enable the government provide good roads.
But in a tweet, he said “Take note that this story circulating is fake.”
Take note that this story circulating is fake. pic.twitter.com/iiHN40IY1C— Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) May 11, 2021
Source: 3 News
Related Articles:
- #Fixthecountry: We must fix our 'deformed' and 'faulty' constitution first - PPP Chairman
- Owusu Bempah shouldn’t be given the platform to ‘misbehave’ – Media told
- #FixtheCountry: Gov't is panicking - Nana Ofori ridicules Akufo-Addo
- Fixthecountry: Our campaign not targeted at NPP alone - Convener
- #FixTheCountry: The street is angry, fix the country or you’II regret - Crane
- Read all related articles