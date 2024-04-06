Oppong Nkrumah family donates to Nsawam Prison on MPs 42nd birthday

The donation is part of the family’s philanthropy on the occasion of the MP's birthday

The family of the Works and Housing Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah celebrated his 42nd birthday by making a generous donation to the Nsawam Prison.

The donation, which was made on Friday, April 5, 2024, included essential items such as rice, beans, gari, sachets of water, T-rolls, washing powder, oil and medical supplies.



Making the donation on behalf of the MP, Kwame Oppong Nkrumah, head of the family said the Oppong Nkrumah family hopes the donation will help in the welfare of inmates.



Expressing gratitude on behalf of the prison authorities, ADP Nii Armah, conveyed sincere appreciation for the Minister's thoughtful gesture.



"We are very grateful for this donation, and we thank the Minister for his kind gesture,” he said.



He emphasized the vital role such contributions play in meeting the basic needs of the prison's over 3,000 inmates.

“These items will go a long way in providing for the basic needs of our inmates, and we appreciate the Minister's support in helping us to fulfil our mandate," he added.



The donation is part of the family’s philanthropy on the occasion of the MP's birthday.



A year prior, on the MP’s 41st birthday, the family initiated a similar outreach programme by donating essential items to the correctional centre.



This exercise is not an isolated incident. Mr. Oppong Nkrumah in his individual capacity has also initiated a number of charitable initiatives, notably in his constituency of Ofoase Ayirebi.